TMC leader Anubrata Mondol acquitted in 2010 Mangalkot violence case

A special court for MP/ MLAs on Friday acquitted Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondol in relation to a 2010 violence case that took place in Mangalkot.

Mondol was among the 14 people who have been accused in the political violence case that took place in March, 2010. Several people had sustained injuries during the violence.

The judge of the MP/MLA court acquitted Mondal and the others for want of evidence. The prosecution could not prove from the testimonies of witnesses that the accused were present at the scene of violence, the court held.

It was alleged that a few activists of the then ruling CPI(M) were injured in a clash with TMC supporters at a village in Mangalkot. Following his acquittal, Mondal claimed that he had been framed in the case.

The TMC leader is at present in judicial custody following his arrest on August 11 by CBI in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

