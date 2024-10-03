Anti-Sikh riots Jagdish Tytler case: Complainant Lakhvinder Kaur records her statement in court | TIMELINE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Jagdish Tytler

Anti-Sikh riots Jagdish Tytler case: Complainant Lakhvinder Kaur recorded her statement before the Special CBI Judge in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday. Her husband Badal Singh and two others were killed in the riots outside Pul Bangash Gurudwara on November 1, 1984. The Rouse Avenue court had framed charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on September 13.

Now the matter has been listed on October 15 for her cross-examination by Tytler's counsel.

She deposed that she was told by Granthi Surender Singh that her husband Badal Singh was killed by the mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash and Tytler was inciting the rioters. Singh told her that Tytler was telling the rioting mob "Sikho ko mar do ujad do, Gurudwara ko aag laga do" (Kill Sikhs, torch Gurudwara), she said in her statement.

Chronology of events in case against Jagdish Tytler

Following is the chronology of events that led to a Delhi court framing charges against Tytler in a case related to the alleged murder of three people in north Delhi's Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots:

October 31, 1984: Then-prime minister Indira Gandhi assassinated

November 1: Three people killed by mob near Pul Bangash gurudwara

May 20, 2023: After filing three closure reports that were rejected by special courts, CBI files charge sheet against Tytler

July 26: Court takes cognisance of charge sheet, summons Tytler

August 4: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Tytler

August 5: Tytler appears before court as accused

August 30, 2024: Delhi court orders framing of charges

September 13: Tytler pleads not-guilty, court frames charges against him.

HC to hear on November 29 Jagdish Tytler's plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it would hear on November 29 a plea by Tytler challenging the framing of charges of murder and other offences against him in a case related to the killing of three people in north Delhi's Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, after briefly hearing the matter, asked Tytler's counsel to file statements of certain witnesses which were not on record.

The high court then listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Tytler, in his plea, claimed he was a victim of a "witch-hunt" and contended that the trial court's order framing charges against him was perverse, illegal and lacked application of mind.

"By way of the impugned order, the trial court has erroneously framed charges against the petitioner overlooking the settled principles of law on the point of charge," he said in the petition.

(With agencies inputs)

