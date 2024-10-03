MUDA 'scam' controversy deepens: New complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks with the media outside his residence.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Karnataka Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam' has intensified, posing significant challenges for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. A fresh complaint has been lodged against Siddaramaiah, adding to the mounting scrutiny he faces over alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

The Chief Minister is now accused of destroying evidence related to the scam, raising concerns about accountability and transparency in his administration.

Social activist Snehamayi Krishna testifies before ED

Meanwhile, Social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the main complainant in the alleged Muda scam, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday to testify and submit records related to the probe. Sources said Krishna was summoned to the Bengaluru Zonal Office of the ED to help in the probe launched against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR)—equivalent to an FIR—on September 30 over allegations of irregularities in the allotment of 14 slots to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvati B. The Lokayukta police triggered Krishna’s complaint on September 27 against him the president, his wife and others.

When Krishna arrived at the ED office, he submitted all the requested documents and expressed his views. “They (ED) called me. I will send any documents requested,” he told reporters before entering the company premises.