'Farooq Gandhi or Rahul Abdullah' 2 sides of same coin: BJP slams two leaders over anti-India statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday came down heavily on National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying whether you call 'Farooq Gandhi' or 'Rahul Abdullah', both are two sides of the same coin and that there is no difference between the two leaders. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Farooq Abdullah following his recent remark during an interview where the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister expressed hope of reinstating Article 370 with the help of China. The BJP taunted Abdullah saying he can go to any place he wishes too if it irks him so much.

Addressing a presser, Patra also lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his recent statements where he insulted PM Modi over India-China LAC tension, saying both Farooq Abdullah or Rahul Abdullah, there is no difference, both are same people.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Patra also alleged Congress for taking anti-Indis stance after it opened its new office in Turkey.

Upping the ante against Abdullah for his latest interview that has created a massive row, Patra said, "The kind of softness about Pakistan and China and the kind of shamelessness about India raise a lot of questions in themselves."

He further asked, "Does it suit an MP to question the sovereignty of the country, question the independence of the country? Are these not anti-nationals?"

"Farooq Abdullah can go and settle at any place he pleases if it irks him so much," Patra said.

Patra was referring to the controversial statement of Abdullah where he said that he hopes that Article 370 will be restored in Jammu & Kashmir with China's support. The NC leader had also blamed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 for the recent Chinese incursions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China's expansionist mindset in his interview. At the same time, he makes another anti-India comment that if he gets a chance in the future, he will bring Article 370 back with China's help," said Patra.

The BJP did not stop at that and brought in Rahul Gandhi, Congress signing an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's controversial comment labelling an internal Indian matter as "bilateral" in Parliament, among other instances.

Gandhi became a hero in Pakistan by questioning the surgical strikes and Balakot air strikes. Today Farooq Abdullah has become a hero in China," alleged the BJP.

