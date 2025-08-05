Another cloudburst hits Sukhi Top near Dharali, second one in two hours Earlier in the day, a cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters.

Uttarkashi:

Another cloudburst on Tuesday has hit the Sukhi Top near Dharali, just two hours after the flash flood that killed nearly 10 people in the area.

The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to people in the area.

Cloudburst reported in Kheer Ganga river area

The cloudburst was reported in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods, locals said.

In the meantime, Indian Army's Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold", the Army's Central Command said in a statement.

Uttarakhand CM takes stock of situation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sadness over the damage that was the result of the cloudburst, and took stock of the situation.

CM Dhami further informed that the administration, including SDRF and NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation, and the situation is being closely monitored.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

