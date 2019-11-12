Tuesday, November 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Another BSNL contract worker commits suicide in Kerala

Another BSNL contract worker commits suicide in Kerala

Anil Kumar (40), hailing from Palakkad and working with BSNL for the last 24 years, had not been paid his wages since the past six months, his relatives said.

PTI PTI
Palakkad Published on: November 12, 2019 20:19 IST
Another BSNL contract worker commits suicide in Kerala.
Image Source : PTI

Another BSNL contract worker commits suicide in Kerala. Representational image

Another BSNL contract employee allegedly committed suicide in Kerala by jumping before a train as he was not paid wages for the last six months, police said on Tuesday.

Anil Kumar (40), hailing from Palakkad and working with BSNL for the last 24 years, had not been paid his wages since the past six months, his relatives said.

On November 7, a BSNL contract employee from Malappuram had ended his life by hanging in the office at Nilambur after his 10 months' wages were pending.

Ramakrishnan, hailing from Vandoor in the district, had been working as a part-time sweeper for the past 30 years.

The BSNL contract employees had not been getting salary for the past 10 months and they were on an agitation since the past 130 days, demanding payment of salary dues.

ALSO READ | Two arrested in fake job racket in Maharashtra

ALSO READ | Pune court rejects activist Gautam Navlakha's bail plea

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTwo arrested in fake job racket in Maharashtra