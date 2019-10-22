Fate is like rape, enjoy if you can't resist: Kerala Congress MP's wife sparks controversy

Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
According to media reports, Anna was trying to poke fun at the flooded situation outside her residence but is now receiving a lot of criticism for her remark.

New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2019 14:58 IST
Anna Eden, the wife of a Congress MP from Kerala, has sparked a row with her social media post, wherein she has made a controversial remark on rape. The post was put up on Facebook on Monday but was taken down Tuesday morning after widespread criticism on different social media platforms.

On Facebook, Anna Linda Eden said, "Fate is like rape if you can't resist it then try to enjoy it".

She also posted two videos of waterlogging in front of her house in Kochi, which also showed her along with husband Hibi Eden having an icecream.

According to media reports, Anna was trying to poke fun at the flooded situation outside her residence but is now receiving a lot of criticism for her remark. 

In another Facebook post, however, Anna Linda Eden issued an apology and clarified she was not trying to hurt the sentiments of any woman who has faced the trauma of abuse.

She also said she is sorry for the words she chose and issued a public apology.

