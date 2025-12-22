Angry doctor violently hits patient in Shimla hospital after argument, probe ordered | Video The doctor, who is a contractual employee, has been suspended, pending the inquiry, while the family of the victim has also filed a police complaint, officials said.

Shimla:

An angry resident doctor allegedly assaulted a patient after an argument at a prominent hospital in Himachal’s Shimla on Monday, sparking a protest with the victim's relatives demanding that the medico be handed over to them after a video of the shocking incident appeared on social media. As outrage mounted, Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), said a committee has been constituted to probe the incident following the directions of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Doctor, who was a contractual employee, has been suspended

The doctor, who is a contractual employee, has been suspended, pending the inquiry, while the family of the victim has also filed a police complaint, officials said.

The video, which was shot by a person who was present in the ward, showed the doctor throwing multiple punches on the face of the patient Arjun Singh, a resident of Kupvi in Shimla, who was lying on the bed. The patient is seen resisting by kicking, while two other persons try to restrain both of them.

Patient suffered nose injury in the incident

Singh suffered a nose injury in the incident. Tensions flared up as hundreds of people, including the relatives and friends of the victim, along with other patients held a protest in the hospital premises, demanding the arrest of the doctor.

The protesters later barged into the hospital and tried to go to the room where the doctor was kept, demanding that the hospital authorities hand him over. However, the situation was controlled by police personnel who were present there.

Later, speaking to media persons, Singh said that he suffers from pulmonary issues and had visited the hospital for a bronchoscopy. He said that following the test, he started to feel shortness of breath and was advised by the hospital staff to take rest.

Here’s what happened exactly

He said that after this, he went to the pulmonary medicine ward and lay down on a vacant bed to take rest. However, after a few minutes, two doctors approached him and started to misbehave with him, after which he urged them to be respectful, Singh claimed.

He alleged that this agitated the doctor, who went on to assault him. Meanwhile, the doctor, Raghav Narula, from Paonta Sahib, Sirmour, denied the allegations and claimed that the patient who misbehaved with him, leading to the incident.

Health Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said that as soon as he came to know about the incident, he directed the Secretary (Health), Principal and MS of IGMC to look into the matter and sought details from them.

He said that the doctor is a contractual employee and his services "have been withdrawn with immediate effect". He said that further action will be initiated against him, and a disciplinary committee has been constituted.