Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka to Punjab: Full list of states, UTs where SIR process will begin in April

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India is set to begin the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from April, covering the remaining 22 states and Union Territories. The exercise is part of a nationwide effort to update voter lists through door to door verification, removal of duplicate or ineligible entries, and inclusion of eligible citizens who may have been left out.

This phase follows earlier rounds of the SIR that began with Bihar in 2025 and later expanded to 12 states and Union Territories. With those phases nearing completion, the poll body has directed officials in the remaining regions to complete preparatory work before the rollout. The process has drawn political attention and legal scrutiny, with petitions currently under review in the Supreme Court of India.

According to an official communication, the April phase will cover around 22 states and Union Territories, even as detailed schedules are expected to be announced separately. The move is seen as one of the largest electoral roll revision exercises in recent years, aimed at ensuring accuracy and transparency in voter data across the country.

States and Union Territories where SIR will begin in April:

Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Chandigarh Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Delhi Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir Jharkhand Karnataka Ladakh Maharashtra Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Odisha Punjab Sikkim Tripura Telangana Uttarakhand

The process involves door-to-door verification, publication of draft electoral rolls, and a period for claims and objections before final lists are released. The EC has stressed that the exercise is essential ahead of upcoming elections in several states, helping reduce errors such as duplicate entries and outdated records. The initiative has also attracted political scrutiny, with concerns raised by some parties and petitions currently under consideration in the Supreme Court.

The SIR process in the country began with Bihar and later expanded to 12 states and Union Territories. With those stages nearing completion, the April rollout is expected to be one of the most extensive voter roll revision drives in recent years, covering a large portion of the country’s electorate and reinforcing the integrity of the electoral process.

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