Andhra Pradesh: TDP MP pledges to offer Rs 50,000 to every third girl child in his constituency

In a big announcement for girl children in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh has pledged to offer Rs 50,000 for every third girl child born in his constituency. Vizianagaram MP K Appala Naidu said he will deposit the money in favour of the newly born girl child in the form of a fixed deposit, which could compound up to Rs 10 lakh by her marriage age.

"If the third child is a boy, we will give a cow and a calf. Will make a fixed deposit of Rs 50,000 if the third child is a baby girl. The Indian population has to rise," Appala Naidu told PTI on Sunday.

The parliamentarian said he was inspired by the calls given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to raise India's population.

Encouraging women is need of the hour: Naidu

Promising to extend this offer to every woman in his constituency, Appala Naidu recalled that he was encouraged by several women in politics and life, who included his mother, wife, sisters and daughter.

Further, he observed that encouraging women is also the need of the hour as they go through discrimination. According to the MP, he announced this offer during the International Women's Day celebrations in his constituency.

TDP announces candidates for forthcoming MLC polls

In the meantime, the party on Sunday selected Kavali Greeshma, B Ravichandra and BT Naidu as the party's candidates for the forthcoming MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh. Biennial elections for five members of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council (MLCs), who will be elected by MLAs, were notified by the Election Commission recently, with the polling date scheduled for March 20.

"For the MLA quota MLC elections, Kavali Greeshma, B Ravichandra and BT Naidu have been selected as TDP candidates," said TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a release.From the NDA, three candidates have been named from TDP, one from Janasena, while the BJP is yet to announce its candidate