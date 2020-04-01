Image Source : PTI 15 people, who attended Nizamuddin Markaz, identified in Andhra's Srikalahasti

In the latest update from the Nizamuddin Markaz case, 15 persons who attended the religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been identified in Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti. According to Health department officials in Srikalahasti, all the 15 people have been shifted from Srikalahasti to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday, "Twenty-four people who took part in the religious congregation have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He said 700 people who attended the congregation have been quarantined while around 335 people have been admitted to hospitals, and that screening of all those who participated in the event was being conducted by the government.

Delhi Police Crime Branch will be investigating the Nizamuddin Markaz case. The case came into light after many people who attended the Tabligh-e-jamaat congregation, started showing symptoms of coronavirus. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation after the government banned social gatherings. The many other participants are known to have returned to their homes in virtually every state including Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat and more. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Markaz chief Maulana Saad.

