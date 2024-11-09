Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch seaplane trial run flight from Vijayawada to Srisailam

The demonstration flight is expected to provide momentum for the development of water aerodromes- designated areas for seaplane operations.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Vijayawada Updated on: November 09, 2024 12:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, seaplane trial run demo flight launch, Andhra seapl
Image Source : ANI (VIDEO SCREENGRAB) Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch seaplane trial run flight from Vijayawada to Srisailam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will launch a seaplane demonstration flight operation today (November 9), from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to Srisailam in Nandyal district.

This initiative aims to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India’s water-based aviation sector. The chief minister, along with Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and other dignitaries, will board the flight to Srisailam.

According to the state government, seaplane operations hold significant potential for the southern state, which boasts beautiful waterfronts and India's second-longest coastline. 

Eight locations have already been identified in Andhra Pradesh for seaplane services to boost tourism: 

  1. Prakasam Barrage (Vijayawada)
  2. Araku
  3. Lambasingi
  4. Rushikonda
  5. Kakinada
  6. Konaseema
  7. Srisailam
  8. Tirupati

"Water aerodromes can be developed with fewer resources and in a shorter timeframe than traditional airports. They are essential for enhancing air connectivity in areas lacking runway-based airports," the statement added.

By enabling seaplane operations, the state government aims to enhance local tourism, create jobs, and improve accessibility to picturesque destinations like Vijayawada and Srisailam. The government is also exploring additional locations for water aerodromes to extend connectivity to remote areas and further boost tourism.

The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Ltd (APADCL) believes that the introduction of seaplanes will add a new dimension to the state's aviation landscape.

