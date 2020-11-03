Less than 50 pc students attend classes as Andhra allows schools to reopen after 5-month hiatus

Image Source : PTI Less than 50% students attended reopened schools in Andhra

Less than 50 per cent students attended classes in Andhra Pradesh, as most of the government schools reopened for ninth and 10th standard students in the state after a five-month hiatus following the coronavirus pandemic. Sharing attendance statistics, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said only 39.6 per cent ninth standard students attended classes and only 43.65 per cent students from tenth standard.

As many as 99 per cent of all the government high schools were opened on Monday, complying with the state government directives.

Likewise, 88 per cent teachers have also attended to their duties in the schools.

"In Nellore district, a watchman of AP Model School, Nandavaram, Marripadu mandal and two students of zilla parishad high school (ZPHS), Pathavellanti of Nellore mandal were tested as Covid positive," said Suresh.

However, attendance reports from tribal areas in Visakhapatnam district were not received.

There are around 60,000 schools, including aided, unaided and private ones, in the southern state.

Many private schools did not reopen on Monday.

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage