Andhra Pradesh liquor scam: SIT uncovers key evidence, Rs 11 crore seized, political figures arrested The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, estimated to be worth over Rs. 3,500 crore, has been a central issue in the state's politics, with the SIT and Enforcement Directorate (ED) both conducting probes.

Vijayawada:

In a major development in the ongoing liquor scam investigation in Andhra Pradesh, crucial evidence in the form of video footage showing cash stacks has surfaced, revealing a significant financial conspiracy. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recently unearthed a video that depicts Venkatesh Naidu, a close associate of former MLA Chevireddy, counting bundles of money. The video has raised several questions about the timing of the cash distribution, with speculation mounting over its relevance to previous elections.

Rs 11 crore seized earlier in the investigation

SIT officers had earlier seized Rs 11 crore in cash linked to the liquor scam in Shamsabad, Ranga Reddy district. The officers identified the money as being hidden in multiple locations ahead of the state assembly elections, suggesting that it was intended for distribution during the elections. This discovery has raised eyebrows over the level of corruption and the scale of illicit funds involved.

Video shows counting of cash bundles

As part of their investigation, the SIT has obtained a video showing Venkatesh Naidu and his associates counting bundles of cash. The video has sparked discussions about its origin, as the cash in question includes ₹500 and ₹2000 notes, the latter of which had already been demonetized. The money appears to have been organized into bundles and stored in boxes, likely to facilitate its transportation and distribution.

Several arrests, including YSRCP MP

The investigation has already led to the arrest of several individuals, including YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Peddireddy Venkata Mithun Reddy, who has been detained for his alleged role in the scam. In addition, SIT officers have seized Venkatesh Naidu's phone, which contains further evidence of financial transactions and communication related to the illicit funds. The investigation has also brought to light a video found on Naidu's phone showing the bundles of money being discussed on WhatsApp.

Cash hidden in 12 boxes seized in Sulochana guest house

In a breakthrough discovery, SIT officials conducted a raid at the Sulochana Guest House in Kacharam, Shamsabad, where they seized a large amount of cash hidden in 12 boxes. The cash amounted to ₹11 crore and was seized as part of the ongoing investigation into the liquor scam. This finding was made after Varun Purushottam, one of the key accused, provided information to the SIT. The cash, stored in boxes, had been concealed for distribution during the elections.

Varun Purushottam arrested after return from Dubai

Varun Purushottam, a key figure in the scandal, was arrested by the SIT after returning from Dubai. His arrest followed a series of revelations, with Purushottam providing crucial information that led to the seizure of the cash. The bundles of notes found in the boxes were linked to the larger conspiracy surrounding the liquor scam.

Controversy over the timing of the cash

The opposition has raised questions about the timing of the video and the nature of the cash found. The YSRCP claims that the video is old, while the TDP argues that the money was meant for election distribution. However, there is a point of contention regarding the presence of ₹2000 notes, which were discontinued by the government long before the elections. This has led to a heated debate over the legitimacy of the cash and the potential involvement of various political players.

The liquor scam: A Rs 3,200 crore scandal

The liquor scam, which is being investigated by the SIT, allegedly involves a sum of ₹3,200 crore that was embezzled during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The central figure in the scam is former IT advisor to the Chief Minister, K. C. Reddy Raja Shekhar Reddy, who is accused of using his influence to alter the state’s liquor policy. This change allegedly benefited lesser-known alcohol brands, while popular brands were removed from the market. In exchange for this manipulation of the state liquor policy, Reddy and his associates are said to have received ₹3,200 crore in bribes.

Reddy was arrested by the SIT on April 21 at Hyderabad Airport. The investigation has implicated several senior leaders and bureaucrats from the YSRCP, who are accused of using their positions to facilitate the corruption.

The Andhra Pradesh liquor scam has brought to light a web of corruption that spans multiple political figures and bureaucrats. With crucial evidence emerging in the form of cash seizures and videos, the SIT is uncovering a scandal that has the potential to shake the political landscape of the state. As more arrests are made and evidence continues to surface, the investigation promises to reveal the full extent of the illegal activities surrounding the liquor distribution system in Andhra Pradesh.