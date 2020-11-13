Andhra Pradesh to receive rains, thunderstorms for next 3 days

Image Source : PTI Parts of Andhra Pradesh staring at wet Diwali

The Met department has forecast thunderstorms and light rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh from Friday to Monday. Similar weather conditions are going to prevail in parts of Srikakulam, Yanam and Rayalaseema districts as well, it said. Consistent with the forecast of heavy rainfall at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh, there was heavy rain in Nellore town, leading to many parts getting inundated in rain water.

In West Godavari district, there was heavy rain for more than half-an-hour near Bhimavaram, and in places such as Kalla, Kallakuru, Seesali, Doddanapudi and other villages.

Thursday was cloudy with no sun and strong winds blew before the rain in the afternoon in these places.

For Sunday, there is a forecast for heavy rainfall at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

The Met department predicted same weather pattern on Tuesday in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Likewise, the trough from southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast to west-central part of the same sea off northern Andhra Pradesh now runs above the cyclonic circulation.

It runs towards the southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast and extends up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

In glaring contrast to earlier days, all the monitored places except three recorded a maximum temperature of below 29.8-degree Celsius on Thursday, lower than the normal temperature.

The three places which logged maximum temperatures above 30-degree Celsius were Nandigama (30.1), Vijayawada (30) and Anantapur (30.9).

