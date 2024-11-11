Andhra Pradesh budget 2024: Rs 29,909 crore allocated to education sector, focus on rural development

Follow us on Image Source : X Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting the copies of the Andhra Pradesh budget to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Monday presented the state’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, totaling Rs 2,94,427.25 crore. The budget is aimed at revitalising the state’s finances and prioritizes sectors such as education, healthcare, rural development, and welfare.

Key Highlights:

Total Budget:

Rs 2.94 lakh crore, with a revenue expenditure of Rs 2,35,916.99 crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 32,712.84 crore.​

1. Deficits:

Revenue Deficit : Estimated at Rs 34,743.38 crore (2.12% of GSDP).

: Estimated at Rs 34,743.38 crore (2.12% of GSDP). Fiscal Deficit: Estimated at Rs 68,742.65 crore (4.19% of GSDP).

2. Sectoral Allocations:

Education : Rs 29,909 crore allocated for school education.

: Rs 29,909 crore allocated for school education. Healthcare : Rs 18,421 crore for healthcare and family welfare.

: Rs 18,421 crore for healthcare and family welfare. Rural Development: Rs 16,739 crore allocated for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, overseen by Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

3. Focus Areas:

The budget focuses on reviving the state’s finances , creating wealth, and ensuring inclusive growth across all sectors.

, creating wealth, and ensuring inclusive growth across all sectors. Welfare schemes have been given priority, with a focus on Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Castes (BC).

4. Agriculture and Rural Development:

Significant emphasis on agricultural welfare , with Rs 43,402 crore allocated for the agriculture sector.

, with Rs 43,402 crore allocated for the agriculture sector. Primary Agriculture Societies will be tasked with fertiliser supply , with Rs 40 crore earmarked for subsidies.

will be tasked with , with Rs 40 crore earmarked for subsidies. Agri-mechanization and soil testing are being prioritised to support farmers.

5. Infrastructure Development:

Allocation for roads and buildings : Rs 9,554 crore.

: Rs 9,554 crore. Urban Development: Rs 11,490 crore for urban infrastructure.

6. Other Welfare Allocations:

BC Welfare : Rs 39,007 crore.

: Rs 39,007 crore. ST Welfare : Rs 7,557 crore.

: Rs 7,557 crore. Skill Development: Rs 1,215 crore.

7. Fiscal Strategy:

Minister Keshav stressed the need for fiscal prudence, aiming to restore financial stability in the state.

in the state. The budget also addresses the challenges left by the previous government, with Keshav criticising the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s handling of finances.

Key provisions such as fertilizer subsidy, seed supply, and agriculture advisory were among the ongoing discussions, with updates on specific allocations being provided live.

This budget is seen as a critical step towards economic recovery with a strong focus on welfare, rural development, and infrastructural growth.