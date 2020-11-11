Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh allows only green crackers to be burst from 8-10 pm on Diwali

The Andhra Pradesh government has said it will allow the sale of only green crackers, amid the rising concerns of air pollution. Moreover, the state government has also restricted the bursting of crackers to two hours -- from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion of Diwali.

"Only green crackers shall be sold and used, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers is restricted to two hours 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day," the state government said in a statement.

The Andhra Pradesh Government in accordance with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered restrictions on bursting and sale of crackers.

A Government Order (GO) has been issued by the State Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, signed by the State Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.

As Diwali is being celebrated amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh government has urged buyers and sellers to follow all health protocols.

"All shops selling crackers should maintain 10 feet distance between the shops. Buyers should maintain 6 feet distance between them. The public is advised not to use sanitiser while bursting crackers, instead suggested using soaps."

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 11.

