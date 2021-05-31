Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 curfew extended till June 10

Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on extended the Covid-induced cufew till June 10 in the state. News Agency ANI quoted the CM office, as saying, the curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh has been extended till June 10.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to extend the curfew after a review of the current COVID-19 scenario in the state, official sources said. The curfew, which was first clamped from May 5 as the coronavirus cases were on a steep upward spiral, was supposed to end on May 31.

The curfew was earlier extended till June 1. The shops, markets can remain open, other relaxation will be in place, as per the earlier government direction. "The curfew will be in force daily from 2 noon to 6 am. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C will continue to be in force from 6 am to 12 noon," the sources added.

Though the COVID-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline over the past week, the government decided to continue the curfew for a few more days to ensure the COVID-19 curve flattens, the sources said. The state reported fresh 13,400 new Covid cases and 94 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

