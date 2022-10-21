Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying 60 passengers catches fire on way to Vijayawada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying 60 passengers catches fire

Andhra Pradesh: At least 60 passengers had a narrow escape after the bus they were travelling on caught fire in the state on Friday. According to the details, the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APRTC) bus caught fire near Ventrapragada in Krishna district.

Officials said the bus was on its way from Gudivada to Vijayawada with 60 passengers, including students.

The fire started from the bus engine.

Noticing the smoke, the driver stopped the vehicle and asked the passengers to get down.

A major tragedy was averted as all passengers alighted safely before the fire engulfed the entire bus.

No one was injured in the incident. However, passengers lost their belongings as the vehicle was completely gutted.

Some of them lost cash, gold jewellery and other valuables.

The blaze was doused after fire engines rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and investigations are on.

