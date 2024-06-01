Andhra Pradesh Assembly Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh Assembly Exit Poll 2024

Andhra Assembly Election Exit Poll Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections took place on May 13, 2024, along with Lok Sabha polls on the same day. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 seats and the voting for the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly held in a single phase on May 13. Now, all eyes are on the exit polls for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections which saw a triangular fight between NDA, YRCP and Congress.

Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: Date of results

The results for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 held in 175 constituencies will be declared on June 4 (Tuesday).

Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: When and where to watch exit poll result?

After an intense poll battled marked by fervent speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and several other prominent leaders across political parties, the stage is set for the results of Exit Polls 2024 on June 1.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

YSRCP president and Chief Minister Jagan contested from Pulivendula constituency, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from Kuppam and Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram. Jagan, Naidu and Kalyan were among in the Assembly poll race.

Andhra Congress president and Jagan's sister YS Sharmila (Kadapa) and BJP state chief Purandeswari (Rajamahendravaram), among others, are in Lok Sabha poll fray.

The YSRCP contested in all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP contested from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. The Janasena fought for two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Election issues in Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress campaign centred around the welfare measures that it implemented during the past five years while the NDA highlighted the "failures" of the state government and the doles it would provide, if voted to power in the state and the job creation it would do.

Besides PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge undertook poll campaigns for their respective party candidates.

4.14 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh

The total number of voters in the southern state is 4.14 crore, which includes 2.02 crore male, 2.1 crore female, 3,421 third gender voters and 68,185 service electors. As many as 454 candidates were in the fray for Lok Sabha and 2,387 for Assembly polls, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena.

Andhra Pradesh elections results 2019

The YSRCP won 151 seats, TDP-23 and Janasena-1 in the last Assembly polls while the ruling party emerged victorious in 22 and Chandrababu Naidu-led party in three Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.