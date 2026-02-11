Andhra Pradesh allows Muslim government employees to leave office early during Ramzan According to the government order, employees will be permitted to leave an hour before the usual closing time, except in emergency situations where their presence may be required.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that Muslim employees working in government offices and educational institutions will be allowed to leave work one hour early during the holy month of Ramzan. The relaxation will be effective from February 18 to March 19 to help employees offer prayers and observe fasting during the sacred period. The decision was communicated through an official press release issued in Amaravati on Tuesday by Minister for Legal and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq.

Order applies to all government departments

The concession will cover Muslim employees across various government departments. This includes regular staff, teachers, contract workers, outsourcing personnel, and those working in village and ward secretariats such as Swarnagrama and Swarnaward secretariats.

According to the government order, employees will be permitted to leave an hour before the usual closing time, except in emergency situations where their presence may be required. The government has directed all heads of departments and district collectors to implement the order strictly and uniformly across the state. The aim, officials said, is to ensure that the facility is provided smoothly without affecting essential services.

Minister NMD Farooq thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for approving the move. He said the decision reflects the government’s effort to respect the religious sentiments of the minority community while maintaining administrative discipline.