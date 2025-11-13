Andhra Pradesh: 76.74 acres of encroached forest land allegedly linked to YSRCP leader, govt orders probe The state government had set up a high-level three-member committee comprising the district collector, superintendent of police, and conservator of forests to carry out a joint inspection. Joint surveys conducted by the Forest, Revenue, and Land Records departments have revealed several violations.

Amravati:

A major forest-encroachment scandal has rocked Andhra Pradesh, with investigations exposing 76.74 acres of illegal occupation inside the Mangalampeta Reserve Forest in the Eastern Ghats, land allegedly linked to former Forest Minister and senior YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Following serious allegations published in the media on 29 January 2025, the state government immediately constituted a high-level three-member committee (District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Conservator of Forests) to conduct a detailed joint inspection. Multiple joint surveys conducted by Forest, Revenue and Land Records departments have now revealed clear, document-based violations.

Key findings of the government joint survey

Illegal expansion beyond gazette-permitted land: As per the 1968 Gazette Notification, only 75.74 acres were permitted for cultivation. However, the lands linked to Peddireddy’s family were fenced into a single block measuring 103.98 acres, illegally absorbing 32.63 acres of Reserve Forest land. 15 of 26 forest boundary cairns were found inside their private fencing, strong proof of deliberate encroachment.

Forest land converted illegally into a private estate: Lands belonging to four pattadars were merged with forest land using a single boundary fence. The encroached forest area was used for horticulture cultivation, a punishable offence under the A.P. Forest Act, 1967.

Illegal borewell inside reserve forest: A borewell was drilled inside the Reserve Forest and water was supplied to the illegally occupied land. This constitutes misuse of forest resources and criminal violation.

Damage to forest wealth: As per scientific assessment under Van Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan Rules, 2023, forest damage is estimated at Rs 1,26,52,750

Criminal case lodged: A case was filed under POR No. 3/2025 against the accused under sections 20(1)(c)(ii)(iii)(vii)(x) & 58 – AP Forest Act, 1967, section 61(2) BNS and a Preliminary Offence Report was submitted to the Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court on 05.05.2025.

No land documents submitted: Notices issued on 14 May 2025 under BNSS Section 94 asked the accused to submit land ownership records. No documents were produced, further validating encroachment.

Forest department reclaims land

By 28 May 2025, boundary pillars were rebuilt as per the Gazette, and 32.63 acres were officially taken back. 560 trees (533 Mango, 26 Neredu, 1 Coconut) on the encroached land were seized.

Deputy CM orders probe

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the encroached forest area after reviewing aerial survey images and field inspection reports. He later briefed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and issued a set of firm directives to address the issue.

Directions given by Deputy CM

Publish the names of all forest land encroachers on the government website.

Make public the details of each encroachment, including the extent of land and the current case status.

Take strict legal action against all individuals involved in forest land grabbing, without exception.

Investigate inflated Webland entries and false claims of “ancestral land.”

Act decisively on vigilance reports.

Digitise all land records to prevent tampering and manipulation.

Kalyan emphasised that forest lands are national assets and declared that no individual, regardless of political position or influence, would be allowed to violate or destroy protected forest areas.