Andhra govt suspends three senior IPS officers over alleged misconduct in actor-model case

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken decisive action by suspending three senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including a Director General, for their alleged involvement in the wrongful arrest and mistreatment of a Mumbai-based actor-model.

The officers suspended are P. Sitharama Anjaneyulu, former Intelligence Chief with DG rank; Kranti Rana Tata, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner with IG rank; and Vishal Gunni, former Deputy Commissioner of Police with SP rank. Their suspension follows a thorough investigation into their role in the case, which has garnered considerable attention.

In August, the actor-model formally accused the officers of conspiring with K.V.R. Vidyasagar, a leader from the YSR Congress Party and a film producer, who had filed a case of forgery and extortion against her in February. She claimed that Vidyasagar, with the aid of top police officials, orchestrated her harassment and that of her elderly parents.

The model reported that she and her parents were subjected to humiliation and illegal detention. Her lawyer, N. Srinivas, alleged that Vidyasagar falsified land documents to frame the model and her family and that the police obstructed their attempts to secure bail.

A government order issued regarding Anjaneyulu's suspension cited "prima facie evidence" of "serious misconduct and dereliction of duty" as grounds for the disciplinary action. The inquiry found that Anjaneyulu had directed the other officers to arrest the model before a First Information Report (FIR) was officially filed. The FIR was registered on February 2, but the arrest instructions were allegedly given on January 31.

The three officers were among 16 IPS personnel previously required to report to the Director General of Police’s office twice daily without holding specific positions. This action follows a broader review of their conduct and performance.

