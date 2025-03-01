Andhra CM approves gratuity, paid maternity leave and retirement age hike for ASHA workers CM Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure gratuity payments to ASHA workers, who serve as a crucial link between people and the healthcare system.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the payment of gratuity, paid maternity leave and the increase of retirement age to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA). The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure gratuity payments to ASHA workers, who serve as a vital link between people and the healthcare system.

“This amounts to providing a sizeable retirement benefit of Rs 1. 50 lakh to each ASHA (worker) who puts in 30 years of service,” said an official press release on Saturday, adding that 42,752 workers will benefit from the CM’s decisions.

He approved the extension of 180 days of paid maternity leave for the first two deliveries of eligible health workers. Further, Naidu raised the superannuation age of ASHA workers from 60 to 62, the press release added.

Union Minister assures to raise ASHA workers' issues with Centre

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday said he would convey the demands of the ASHA workers, who have been protesting in Kerala seeking an increase in their honorarium and the provision of retirement benefits, to the central government.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the protest venue in front of the Secretariat, Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, said their agitation should not be undermined. "No one should belittle the cooperative system of any political ideology by ultimately dismissing it. Many political systems have harmed the people, and all of that will be brought to light," he added.

He also stated that if ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers feel insecure, he would take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Minister.

(PTI inputs)