Image Source : PTI Andhra Assembly again passes bills for three capitals

For the second time this year, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed two bills for establishing three state capitals. On the first day of the budget session, the Assembly passed the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the Bill to repeal AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, 2014.

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 was tabled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and was passed by voice vote. The Bill enables the setting up of three capitals with Amaravati being the legislative capital, Visakhapatnam the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital.

The Bill to repeal AP Capital Region Development Authority Act 2014 was moved by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanaryana and was passed by a voice vote. The Bill, passed earlier by the Assembly, enables the replacement of Amaravati Metropolitan Region and Urban Development Authority.

Both the bills were passed unanimously by the Assembly in January this year. However, they were stuck in the Legislative Council, where the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is in minority.

Amid high drama, Council Chairman M. A. Shariff had referred both the bills to a select committee, evoking strong protest from the YSRCP.

Irked over the Council chairman's move, the Assembly passed a resolution the same month, urging the Centre to abolish the upper house of the state legislature.

The Centre is yet to take a decision on the state's request.

Both the bills are likely to be tabled in the Council on Wednesday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage