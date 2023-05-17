Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amritsar: Woman kills her 7-year-old stepdaughter, CCTV solves crime

In a shocking incident, a body of a 7-year-old girl, who was abducted on May 15 in Rampura village, was recovered late at night in Amritsar, Punjab. Abhiroj Preet Kaur studying in second class was murdered by her stepmother, police said.

As per initial investigation, it was found that father of the deceased girl, had divorced his first wife, Harjit Kaur, and married a woman named Jyoti. Police said Jyoti was seen in the CCTV video carrying the girl's body in a bucket. The girl who was loved by her grandmother was never dear to Jyoti. So when the grandmother was in the hospital, Jyoti took advantage of the opportunity and killed the child.

Police said, Abhiroj Preet Kaur left her house on May 15 at around 4 pm for tuition but did not reach her teacher's house. When the family members came to know about this, they started searching for the girl. When the girl was not found anywhere, they informed the police. When the police checked the CCTV cameras, it was found that a woman and a man had abducted the girl.

During interrogation, it was found that Jyoti and Ajit have a daughter, who is now 3 months old.

(Reporting by Vishal Sharma from Amritsar)

