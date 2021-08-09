Monday, August 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Major terror bid foiled ahead of Independence Day in Amritsar; security forces recover tiffin bomb, IED

Major terror bid foiled ahead of Independence Day in Amritsar; security forces recover tiffin bomb, IED

Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition in Amritsar including grenades and tiffin bombs.  

Puneet Pareenja Puneet Pareenja
New Delhi Published on: August 09, 2021 12:51 IST
tiffin bomb
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV

Major terror bid foiled ahead of Independence Day in Amritsar; security forces recover tiffin bomb, IED

Security forces have foiled a major terror bid ahead of Independence Day as they recovered arms and ammunition in Amritsar including grenades and tiffin bombs on Monday.

Police said that two to three kgs of an improvised explosive device were fitted inside a tiffin box. The recovery was made in Lopoke village in the Amritsar district.

Police said that arms and ammunition were smuggled from across the border using drones. Police claimed that the sounds of drones were heard on Sunday evening following which locals raised an alarm. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X