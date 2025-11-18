Amritsar shooting: Bus employee killed over timing dispute, accused on the run Eyewitnesses reported that the argument over which bus would pick up passengers first turned violent when one employee opened fire, causing panic among passengers.

Amritsar:

A heated argument over bus timings at the Amritsar bus stand turned deadly on Tuesday when a bus employee opened fire on his colleague. The victim, Makhan Singh, a conductor with Kahlon Bus Service, was hit by four bullets and collapsed on the spot. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead by doctors.

Argument between bus staff escalates

Eyewitnesses reported that the dispute started between staff members of two private bus services over which bus would pick up passengers first. The argument continued for several minutes before one employee reportedly drew a firearm and started shooting, causing panic among passengers and shopkeepers at the busy bus terminal.

Police investigation underway

Police arrived at the scene promptly, cordoned off the area, and recovered six empty bullet shells. ACP Gagandeep Singh confirmed that the initial investigation shows the shooting was linked to the dispute over bus timings. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being reviewed to identify the shooter and track his movements. The accused employee fled the scene immediately after the firing, and authorities have launched a search operation.

Banga shooting leaves five injured

In a separate incident in Banga, tension erupted on Monday afternoon when a shooting between rival groups left five youths injured, two critically. The firing took place near Banga bus stand when a white Hyundai i20 carrying three to four unidentified youths opened fire on Honey Bal and his friends Rimpal (22), Sujan (21), and Noni (23), all of whom were in a Scorpio.

Victims hospitalised, investigation ongoing

The injured were rushed to Guru Nanak Mission Charitable Hospital, with the critically injured referred to DMC Ludhiana. Police said the attack appears linked to a long-standing enmity, as Honey Bal is the brother of Babbu Maan, who has a criminal background. An FIR has been registered, CCTV footage is under review, and raids and patrolling have been intensified.

Attempted robbery adds to tension

In another incident around 4:50 pm near Dhahan village, Onkar Singh (40) was injured during an attempted robbery when two youths fired a shot at him after he resisted giving his mobile and purse. The suspects fled immediately, and police have launched an investigation into the case.