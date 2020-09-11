Harmandir Sahib gets FCRA licence, Golden Temple can accept foreign donations now. Details here

Image Source : PTI Harmandir Sahib gets FCRA licence, Golden Temple can accpet foreign donations now.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said the Centre has granted permission to an Amritsar-based association to receive foreign funds to provide free food and other facilities to devotees of Golden temple. In a statement, the Bathinda MP said this laudable step would go a long way in furthering the shrine's endeavors to serve society at large.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for this gesture which will also showcase the outstanding spirit of service of the Sikh community worldwide,” she said in a statement.

She said that the FCRA permission had been given to Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib Sri Darbar Saheb Punjab Association, a body set up in 1925, to receive foreign funds under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

This association has so far been taking donations within the country for running 'langars' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“It is my good fortune that following the representations from various Sikh groups and organisations, I put up this case before the home minister and the prime minister and it has been duly accepted”, she said.

She also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to release Rs 3.20 crore due to Sri Darbar Sahib on account of the Goods and Services Tax refund which had been pending since 2017.

