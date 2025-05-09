Amritsar administration asks residents to remain indoors and stay away from windows after missile attacks Operation Sindoor: Amid heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border debris believed to be part of a missile was discovered in an open field in a border village in Punjab's Amritsar district.

Amritsar:

The district authorities in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday (May 9) have issued a stern warning and requested all citizens to stay indoors and away from the windows and keep lights turned off, and the window curtain drawn. "There is no need to panic, as a siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear. Please don't worry, our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic. Just stay indoors," said Amritsar District Public Relations Officer (DPRO).

Metal debris found at fields in villages of Amritsar

Metal debris was found scattered in three villages of Amritsar district on Thursday (May 8), with some locals claiming them to be parts of missiles. Police have maintained that the objects can be identified only after an investigation. Locals in Jethuwal village said they found metal parts in some open fields and houses. Similar objects were found in Makhan Windi and Pandher villages as well.

No damage was caused to any property. Some locals claimed that they heard sound of explosions and saw lights flashing in the sky past midnight. A villager in Jethuwal said they came out of homes after hearing loud sounds at around 1.05 am. Following the sound, the ground felt like it was shaking as if during an earthquake.

Upon finding the debris on Thursday morning, the locals contacted the police, who cordoned off the area where the metals were found and informed the Army. The Centre on Thursday said it foiled Pakistan military's attempts to attack 15 places in northern and western India using missiles and drones, and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore as tensions mounted between the two sides.

The defence ministry said Pakistan military on Wednesday attempted to target-

Amritsar Awantipura Srinagar Jammu Pathankot Kapurthala Jalandhar Ludhiana Adampur Bhatinda Chandigarh Nal Phalodi Uttarlai Bhuj

These attempts were neutralised by the Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (Grid and Air Defence systems). Pakistan's attempt came after Indian armed forces early on Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched to avenge the April 22 killing of 26 people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.