Nearly month after Sidhu's resignation, Amrinder Singh Brar appointed as Punjab Congress chief

The Congress party on Saturday appointed leader Amrinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) as the new chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). The development comes nearly a month after Sidhu resigned from the position after Sonia Gandhi sought his resignation.

Brar is a Congress MLA who served as the Transport Minister of the state of Punjab under Congress rule, led by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

