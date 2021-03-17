Image Source : FILE IMAGE Heated argument breaks out between Shah, Uddhav; PM Modi intervenes

A heated argument broke out between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers on the prevailing coronavirus situation, sources said.

Heated exchanges took place when Shah disapproved of the coronavirus numbers mentioned by Uddhav and corrected the Shiv Sena chief. Both the politicians were speaking at the same time, following which the prime minister intervened and silenced them, sources said.

Modi also posed questions to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and sought a detailed report with clarification on numbers, they added.

According to an official statement, Thackeray sought approval for starting more vaccination centers to expedite inoculation in the state and demanded that Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute be allowed to produce the Covid-19 vaccine. In a prompt response, PM said institutes in all states which can produce the vaccine will be encouraged.

As per the official release, the Union health secretary, in his presentation, said Maharashtra had done a satisfactory job when it came to vaccination, but called for increasing the numbers.

An average of 1,38,957 persons were being administered doses daily, and 35.52 lakh doses have been administered in Maharashtra till Wednesday, the statement said, adding that 31,38,463 doses are available with the state.

Meanwhile, Thackeray said the "sudden" rise in cases in Maharashtra or states in the western part of the country is "confusing" and experts should throw light on the same.

