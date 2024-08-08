Amit Shah slams Akhilesh Yadav over SP chief's remark on powers of Lok Sabha Speaker | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Home Minister Amit Shah and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed a brief heated exchange of words between Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and Home Minister Amit Shah during the discussion over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

"Yeh bill jo introduce ho raha hai woh bahut sochi samjhi rajneeti ke tehat ho raha hai (The bill, which is being introduced, is as a part of a well-thought political game). Speaker sir, I heard in the lobby that some of your rights are also going to be taken away and we will have to fight for you....I oppose this bill," Yadav said in the Lower House.

Yadav's claim on the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's power being curbed, Shah, angrily, stood and intervened, saying the statement was misleading.

"Gol mol baat nahi kar sakate hain aap. Aap sabhapati ke shaktiyon ke sanrakshak nahi ho sakaten hain (Don't talk out of context. This is a misleading statement. You can't be the custodian of the power of the Chair (Lok Sabha Speaker)."

Earlier, the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha triggering a fierce debate between the ruling MPs and the Opposition members of parliament.

