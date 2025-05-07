Amit Shah reviews border security with CMs, L-Gs, calls Operation Sindoor India's 'befitting reply' Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of border states following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoJK. Shah emphasised the need for heightened border security, uninterrupted essential services.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi, following the launch of 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces. The meeting was attended via video conference by the Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as the Chief Ministers of border states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal. A representative from the Sikkim government also participated, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

During the meeting, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership in authorising 'Operation Sindoor,' describing it as a "befitting reply" to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Shah said the operation demonstrated India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and sent a clear message to those who threaten the nation's borders and security.

The Home Minister noted that the operation, carried out between May 6 and 7, targeted nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), destroying training camps, weapon bases, and hideouts of groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and other terrorist organisations. He highlighted that the strikes were based on precise intelligence, reflecting India's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty.

States urged to ensure smooth functioning of essential services

Shah also discussed the need for heightened security across border states and urged local governments to remain vigilant. He directed states to ensure the smooth operation of essential services like hospitals, fire brigades, and public utilities, and to prepare for potential emergencies as part of a nationwide mock drill.

Strict watch on anti-national propaganda advised

He emphasised the importance of maintaining public order, urging states to keep civil defence units, State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF), and other emergency responders on standby. Shah also called for strict monitoring of social media to counter anti-national propaganda and prevent the spread of misinformation.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the MHA, including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), and Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Shah concluded by stressing the need for seamless coordination between the armed forces, paramilitary units, and local administrations to ensure national security and public safety in the current environment.

