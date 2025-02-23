Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, among other leaders laud India's victory over Pakistan in ICC trophy Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 lead India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, and here's how political leaders reacted to the majestic victory.

In another nail-biting match, India has defeated Pakistan by six wickets. Virat Kohli wowed the crowd by slamming his 51st ODI Ton, which led India to beat Pakistan with ease. With this victory, India has almost certainly qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals. This win against Pakistan is celebrated with sheer joy in India and here's how leaders reacted to it.

Amit Shah congratulates team India

“An electrifying performance!! Well played Team India. You have made everyone proud by living up to the expectations of millions of cricket fans around the world. All my best wishes for your future matches," Shah posted on X.

Nitin Gadkari lauds Virat Kohli's century

India triumphs yet again! A thrilling six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 brings us one step closer to the semi-finals! Hats off to Virat Kohli for his breathtaking century, a true masterclass in resilience and skill. The Men in Blue continue to make us proud! Onward to the ultimate goal—bringing home the trophy!

Piyush Goyal's reaction

Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated Kohli on crossing 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. “What a match and what a win! Brilliant teamwork by our Men in Blue in the #INDvsPAK Champions Trophy match in Dubai. Congratulations to @imVkohli for his match-winning century and the historic milestone of the fastest 14,000 runs in ODIs. Wishing our boys the best for their upcoming matches!" Goyal tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi lauded the “epic triumph" of India against Pakistan. "Epic triumph for Team India! A masterclass in teamwork and resilience, with Kohli’s century leading the charge. A glorious win for every heart that beats for Indian cricket!: he posted on X.

Mamata Banerjee's reaction

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated team India and posted on X, "Feeling happy at the emphatic win of our boys today over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Congratulations to the India Team for the sweeping victory in the prestige match!"

Arvind Kejriwal on India's victory

Former Delhi CM congratulated team India and posted on X, "Many congratulations to all the countrymen and cricket fans for India's magnificent victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli showed with his brilliant innings why he is called the king of world cricket."