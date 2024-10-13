Amit Shah, MP CM Mohan Yadav appointed as observers for Haryana, Pralhad Joshi and Tarun Chugh for J-K

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Haryana, J-K govt formation: Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav to be central observers for the Haryana BJP legislature party meeting to elect its leader, who will be the next Haryana Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP has appointed Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and the party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh as the observers of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana, J-K Assembly election results 2024

The BJP on October 8 secured a remarkable hat-trick victory in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and shattering Congress' hopes of a comeback. Meanwhile, the National Conference-Congress alliance achieved a spectacular win in the first elections held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

According to the Election Commission, BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana, crossing the majority mark of 46. The Congress obtained 37, Independents clinched 3, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where elections were held for the 90-member Assembly for the first time in a decade, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, emerged victorious with 48 seats. The alliance is all set to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir with NC leader Omar Abdulla to be next chief minister.

The NC bagged 42 of the 51 seats it contested while its ‘junior partner’ Congress got six of the 32 it fought. The BJP with 29 seats emerged as the second largest party improving its all-time high tally of 25 in the 2014 elections. It had fielded 62 candidates with a major focus on its strong bastion of Jammu region.

