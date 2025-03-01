Amit Shah to hold first security review meeting after President's rule in Manipur The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister of the state. Later, Bhalla gave an ultimatum of seven days to everyone in possession of a weapon to surrender their firearms. SO far over 300 arms and ammunitions have been surrendered.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting to review the security situation in Manipur. The meting will begin at 11:00 am in North Avenue. It will be the first such high-level meeting after the president rule was implemented in the state, which has been reeling with the ethnic strife since May 2023.

Governor Ajay Bhalla, senior officials of the Manipur government and paramilitary forces will attend the meeting in New Delhi. Speaking about the meeting, a senior official said, "The home minister will review the security situation in Manipur on Saturday. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, top officials of the Manipur government, Army, and paramilitary forces will attend the meeting.”

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. After the presidential rule was implemented, Governore Ajay Bhalla, on February 20, gave an ultimatum to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.

As a result, during the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

(With PTI Inputs)