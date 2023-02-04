Follow us on Image Source : AMIT SHAH (TWITTER). Amit Shah lays foundation stone of nano urea plant, pays obeisance at Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand.

Amit Shah in Jharkhand : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (February 4) paid obeisance at the famed Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar. He performed special prayers at the temple, which is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas'.

A team of priests assisted the Union home minister in performing the prayers amid tight security in the temple complex.

"The experience of having a 'darshan' of Lord Bholenath in jyotirlinga Shri Baidyanath Dham located in Deoghar, Jharkhand is unforgettable. Prayed at Babadham today and wished for the prosperity of the country. May Bholenath shower his blessings on everyone," Shah tweeted.

Baidyanath Temple Panda Dharmarakshini Sabha general secretary Kartik Nath Thakur said Shah performed a special 'panchopachar' puja.

Nano urea plant foundation:

Later, Shah laid the foundation stone of a Rs 450-crore nano urea plant complex of IFFCO. He will later address the 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' of the BJP, an opposition party in Jharkhand.

Shah will also be participating in the centenary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth in Deoghar, the statement said. His visit is considered crucial in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls due next year.

He had visited Chaibasa in January and called upon the Hemant Soren government to stop infiltrators from other countries, who he said were "out to grab land in Jharkhand by marrying tribal women".

The saffron party, in alliance with AJSU Party, had bagged 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress and JMM bagged one constituency each.

