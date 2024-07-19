'Stay one step ahead': Amit Shah to heads of security, intelligence agencies in high-level meet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting with heads of security, law enforcement agencies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with various heads of security and Law Enforcement Agencies to review the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) of IB, responsible for tackling security challenges in the country, in New Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MAC Framework is set to implement major technical and operational reforms to enhance its reach and effectiveness.

During the key meeting, Union Home Minister stressed for greater coordination among all agencies to dismantle terrorist networks and their supporting eco-systems to deal with the emerging security threat scenario in the country.

Home Minister stressed that MAC should continue to work 24X7 as a platform for sharing pro-active and real-time actionable information among various stakeholders including last responders.

"We must always be one step ahead in our response to new and emerging security challenges," Amit Shah told officials.

The Home Minister directed the heads of various security agencies, including intelligence and enforcement agencies across the country, to adopt a 'Whole of the Government' approach towards national security.

