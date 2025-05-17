'World is amazed, Pakistan is scared': Home Minister Shah hails Operation Sindoor Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Indian Armed Forces destroyed the headquarters of the terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan.

Gandhinagar:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed India's Operation Sindoor, stressing that PM Modi's befitting reply to the terrorist attacks has left the world amazed and Pakistan scared. Home Minister Shah said that the Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to terrorists by attacking 100 km inside Pakistan. He also emphasised that those who planned many international terrorist activities and were hidden in Sialkot and other terrorist camps got the clear message from India that if any terrorist activity happens against the people of India, the response will be twice in strength.

He added, "This time, under Operation Sindoor, the headquarters of the terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan were destroyed. We destroyed 9 such sites where terrorists used to be trained and were their hideouts. Our military's response to terrorists was such that it destroyed camps 100 km inside Pakistan."

'For the first time since independence...': Amit Shah

Debunking Pakistan's nuclear threats, Shah said, "Those who used to threaten us that they have atom bombs, they thought we would be scared. But, our Army, Navy and Air Force have given them such a befitting reply that the entire world is praising the patience of our military and the determined leadership of PM Modi."

He also acknowledged the fact that it was for the first time after independence that Indian forces attacked 100 km inside Pakistan and destroyed terrorist camps.

What's Operation Sindoor?

India launched Operation Sindoor in the wake of a dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. Operation Sindoor was the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack. The Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian military targeted eight Pakistani air bases with missiles and other long-range weapons on May 10 in retaliation for Pakistan's attempts to strike 26 military facilities.

