Amit Shah gives push to 'Ram, Ramayan, Ramrajya'

At a time when the top court of the country is seized of the title suit dispute over Ayodhya, the Modi government has given a push to 'Ram', 'Ramayan' and 'Ram Rajya'.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the Ramayana Festival, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Ramayana, the Hindu epic, as the solution of all global problems. "Ramayana is the solution to your personal, social, national and global problems," said Shah.

The reference to Ram was recurring and the veiled reference to 'Ram Rajya' was also clear enough to understand. When Shah was talking about "susashan" (good governance), something that the Modi government boasts of providing India with, he was making a veiled reference to the utopian "Ram Rajya".

The three-day event that he inaugurated will see foreign delegations performing and presenting their interpretations of Ramayana. The college of dramatic arts under Bunditpattanailpa Institute of Thailand, a dance guild from Sri Lanka, Cambodian Artist Troupe, Notre Dame Kali Maa Mandir Association from Mauritius are some of the many international delegations taking part in this Ramayana extravaganza.

No wonder Shah called it the "Cultural ambassador of India" in foreign countries. The fact that even Islamic nations like Indonesia and Bangladesh have sent their teams to present their version of Ramayana gives credence to Shah's claim.

But beyond the cultural showmanship and high profile attendees, what this event has helped in doing is to give a subtle push to Ram, Ramayana and Ram Rajya as the Supreme Court is deciding on who owns the disputed land of Ayodhya that Hindus claim is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe claimed that the international delegations will also visit Ayodhya and offer prayers at the disputed sight. Needless to say, it will be a huge endorsement of the claims made by the Hindus as well as the stated position of the BJP that the land belongs to "Ram Lalla".

