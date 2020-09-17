Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS, likely to attend Parliament on Sept 21

Image Source : FILE Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi four days after he was re-admitted for a check-up after recovering from COVID-19. He was discharged from the hospital after post-COVID care on August 30 and was admitted again for a complete medical checkup on September 13.

The Home Minister was re-admitted to AIMS after complaining of breathing issue last Saturday. The hospital authorities had claimed that he was admitted for routine health check-up before the monsoon session of parliament. However, there has been no medical bulletin on the Home Minister since then.

After his admission at AIIMS, the AIIMS said in a statement: "As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days".

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 which he contracted in early August.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to be re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18.

