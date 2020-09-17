Thursday, September 17, 2020
     
Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS, likely to attend Parliament on Sept 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi four days after he was re-admitted for a check-up after recovering from COVID-19.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2020 19:32 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi four days after he was re-admitted for a check-up after recovering from COVID-19. He was discharged from the hospital after post-COVID care on August 30 and was admitted again for a complete medical checkup on September 13.

The Home Minister was re-admitted to AIMS after complaining of breathing issue last Saturday. The hospital authorities had claimed that he was admitted for routine health check-up before the monsoon session of parliament. However, there has been no medical bulletin on the Home Minister since then.

After his admission at AIIMS, the AIIMS said in a statement: "As per advice given at discharge, he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before Parliament session for 1-2 days".

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 which he contracted in early August.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to be re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18.

