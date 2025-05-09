Amit Shah directs CISF to tighten security at key establishments amid rising border tensions This development comes after the Pakistan Armed Forces launched attacks, targeting military establishments, airports, and other key sites.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (May 9) directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to enhance security at all critical infrastructure and key establishments across the country in light of escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

CISF is tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure across India, including airports, power plants, nuclear installations, space research facilities, and major government buildings.

Shah will also convene a meeting at 12:30 pm with the Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), the Director General of CISF, and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs to review the border situation and airport security arrangements.

Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Pakistan's drone attacks

This comes after Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border, targeting military establishments, airport,s and others on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May.

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations. The Indian Army shot down multiple Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on the intervening night of 8th and 9th May, 2025.

"Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," Army posted on X.

The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

"Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas," sources told media.

