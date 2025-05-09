Railways to run three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi amid India-Pakistan war Jammu: Activity of loitering munitions was witnessed in the skies in Jammu. The blast sounds were heard between 3:50 am and 4:45 am following the sounding of sirens. Security forces neutralised the threat.

The Indian Railways will now run three special trains from Jammu and Udhampur to Delhi amid the India-Pakistan war like situation.

Special planning of trains for Jammu and Udhampur after the closure of Jammu airport.

Train 04612 is planned at 10:45 for Jammu with 12 unreserved and 12 reserved coaches.

Another 20-coach Vande Bharat rake as special being planned 12/45 for Udhampur via Jammu and Pathankot.

Another 22 LHB full reserved special train is being planned for Jammu around 19/00 hours tonight.

Sounds of blasts trigger panic in Jammu

Sounds of blasts rattled Jammu city early Friday morning (May 9), triggering an immediate blackout, hours after India thwarted Pakistan military's attempts to target military installations in border areas.

Activity of loitering munitions was witnessed in the skies. The blast sounds were heard between 3:50 am and 4:45 am, following the sounding of sirens. Security forces neutralised the threat.

Videos showed flying objects in the skies and blasts taking place as the threats were neutralised. Overnight ceasefire violations were also reported as Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts, and Indian troops retaliated.

In a post on X, the Jammu deputy commissioner urged residents to stay calm. All schools, colleges and universities have been closed in the region in the wake of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)