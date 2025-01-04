Amit Shah accuses Arvind Kejriwal of misusing public funds for a 'Sheesh Mahal'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the gathering.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of building a "sheesh mahal" (glass palace) with public funds. Speaking at a function at the inauguration of the new businesswomen’s hostel ‘Sushma Bhawan,’ Shah said Kejriwal owes an explanation to the people of Delhi.

"Some children told me that Arvind Kejriwal has built a glass palace for himself," Shah said. "He came into politics claiming he would not take a government car or bungalow, but today he has built a Sheesh Mahal on 50,000 yards of land worth Rs 45 crores. Kejriwal ji, you will have to answer to Delhiites."

Remembering the legacy of Sushma Swaraj

Shah paid tribute to BJP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sushma Swaraj. Highlighting her contribution, Shah said, "Sushma ji will always be remembered as one of the great leaders of our party. She exposed Congress’ corruption during her tenure as the leader of the opposition. Her legacy serves as an example for current opposition leaders."

PM Modi criticises AAP education policies

Adding to the criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the AAP government of neglecting education in Delhi. Speaking at Delhi University after laying the foundation stone for three new education projects, PM Modi said, “Those in power for the past ten years have damaged school education. Despite receiving funds from the central government, the AAP government has not even spent half of it.”

Foundation stones laid for key DU projects

PM Modi inaugurated the Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh, a new academic block in Dwarka, and another in Surajmal Vihar. He emphasized that these initiatives aim to bolster education infrastructure in Delhi, a sector he claimed has been overlooked by the current state government.

A heated political climate

With both Shah and Modi targeting Kejriwal, the political climate in Delhi has intensified. The accusations of misusing public funds and neglecting education are likely to become key points of contention in the capital’s political discourse.

Also read | Dense fog disrupts train services in North India, 49 trains running late