Amid BJP's 'videsh nayak' criticism, Rahul Gandhi departs for London, set to visit Germany

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi departed from IGI Airport, New Delhi, early Monday morning at around 3:20 AM on Flight BA 142 to London, according to sources. He will later travel to Germany, where he is scheduled to meet lawmakers and the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17.

BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi’s travel plans

Ahead of his overseas visit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Gandhi over the timing of his trip. The party labelled him ‘Videsh Nayak’ (leader of foreign visits) and ‘leader of paryatan’ (tourism).

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also noted that Gandhi’s Germany visit from December 15–20 coincides with the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, which began on December 1 and is scheduled to conclude on December 19.

In a post on X, Poonawalla wrote, “Once again, Videsh Nayak is doing what he does best — going on a foreign tour! Parliament is on till 19th Dec, but Rahul Gandhi will visit Germany from Dec 15–20! Rahul is LoP leader of paryatan. During the Bihar elections too he was abroad and then on a jungle safari.”

Sister Priyanka hits back

Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul’s sister, responded to the criticism. She questioned the BJP’s focus on his travel, saying, “Modi ji spends almost half his working time outside the country, why are they raising questions on the opposition travelling?”

The Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) confirmed Gandhi’s itinerary in Germany. On December 17, he is expected to meet German lawmakers and members of the Indian community in Berlin, the country’s capital and largest city.

During his international visits first as a Member of Parliament and now as Leader of Opposition Gandhi has consistently spoken about what he calls the “weakening of India’s democracy” and the capture of institutions by the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).