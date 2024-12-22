Ambedkar row: Mayawati hits out at BJP, Congress, says both parties engaged in ‘selfish politics’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

National president of the Bahujan Samaj Party and former Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress and alleged that both of the parties have been engaging in selfish politics in the name of BR Ambedkar. She said that there is an outrage among people over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar, however, she claimed that the Congress has always ‘ignored’ Ambedkar.

Mayawati called Congress’ stand on the Ambedkar row ‘pure deception’ and ‘politics of selfishness’. She said that all the parties are engaged in a conspiracy to hurt BSP and to hurt the dignity of BR Ambedkar.

“In reality, great saints, gurus, great men born in the Bahujan Samaj including Baba Saheb got full respect and honour only in the BSP government, which these casteist parties cannot digest. Especially SP, out of malice, even changed the names of new districts, new institutions and public welfare schemes etc,” Mayawati said.

Earlier, the BSP chief had said that Amit Shah should apologise for his statement on Ambedkar, failing to do which, the BSP will protest across the country on December 24.

In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the author of the original book in the form of the super-humanistic and welfare Constitution for the self-respect and human rights of the Dalits, deprived, and other neglected people of the country, is as revered as God. His disrespect by Shri Amit Shah hurts the hearts of the people.”

She further mentioned that people from all sections of society in the country are quite angry and agitated by the words spoken by him in Parliament regarding such a great man.

What is the Ambedkar row about?

During a debate on the Constitution in Rajya Sabha, Shah had reportedly made comments on Ambedkar which sparked a political row. Later, Shah held a press conference in which he accused the Congress of twisting facts and distorting his comments in the Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed constant protests from treasury benches and opposition members over the alleged insult of Ambedkar until both the houses were adjourned sine die on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)