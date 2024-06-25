Amarnath Yatra: Is Pakistan planning to attack India during holy yatra in August? EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra: Is Pakistan planning to attack India during holy yatra? EXCLUSIVE DETAILS

Amarnath Yatra: If sources are to be believed, a conspiracy is being hatched in Pakistan to target Amarnath Yatra. According to reports, Lashkar's number two Amir Abdul Rehman Makki held meetings in Lahore and Bahawalpur to deliver weapons in maximum numbers. The agenda of this meeting was to send at least four American-made weapons to Jammu and Kashmir to attack different places on the entire route during Amarnath Yatra.

The second meeting of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists also took place in Bahawalpur. Mufti Abdul Rauf conducted this meeting in collaboration with Pakistani ISI and terrorists. In this, it has been asked to activate the over-ground workers and informants of Jaish-e-Mohammed by funding them. Along with this, a conspiracy has been hatched to carry out suicide attacks by sending weapons not only inside the valley but also in Jammu.

India TV exclusively has got information that at present 10 corps of Pakistan are apprehensive that India will conduct physical attack and target terrorist bases.

Owing to the threat from Indian side, India TV received the information that Pakistan has increased the deployment of its soldiers on the border - 649 Mujahid Battalion (Baroh), 65 Frontier Force (Tandar).

Pakistan has 5 wings of 4 corps which is in Bahawalpur which is in correspondence to Anupgarh in India. It is said Jaish's has its terror camp in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan has increased the number of its tanks and cannons in the 50 wing of its 31 corps in Sorah. Pakistani intelligence sources also informed the Pakistani Army to remain alert and the headquarters of Pakistani 5 Corps and 18 Infantry Division in Hyderabad.

All these have been clearly stated that the new Modi government of India can use the Indian Army to carry out physical raids (eliminate terrorists by entering homes or attack forward locations of Pakistan) and ceasefire violations (there is currently a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This means that neither of them will open fire, but due to the terrorist activities that Pakistan is doing along with infiltration in Jammu area and Kashmir, the Pakistani Army fears that the Indian Army will respond to it with its guns on the border or through action. Will do) Retaliatory Action.