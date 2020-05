Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra only for 15 days this year, pilgrimage to be allowed via Baltal route only

The annual Amarnath Yatra will be held for only 15 days this year, News1 reported quoting sources. It said that the pilgrimage will be allowed via Baltal route only.

Earlier the shrine board said that the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 23.

