Amarnath yatra: Vehicle in security convoy skids off highway in Udhampur, 3 injured

Amarnath Yatra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday flagged off the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from Jammu base camp Yatri Niwas. The first batch later was received by the district administration at Kali Mata Temple at Tikri in Udhampur district. Meanwhile, a vehicle, part of the Amarnath security convoy skidded off the national highway in Udhampur district. According to officials, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two others were injured in the incident. All the injured have been hospitalised.

Dr Vinood Kumar speaking to PTI said that an escort vehicle skidded off the national highway in Bali nallah area and overturned resulting in injuries to three persons

Over 3,500 pilgrims had arrived at the base camp in Jammu for their onward journey to Amarnath. The Yatra from Jammu began with the first batch of pilgrims being flagged off from the Jammu base camp by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday morning.

Journey commenced under a multi-tier security setup

The journey of the pilgrims commenced under a multi-tier security setup. The first batch was fully guarded by CRPF troops with area domination being done by Army and police. Earlier on Thursday, L-G Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, visited the yatri niwas base camp and reviewed arrangements.

“All arrangements are in place and the district administration is on its toes to welcome the pilgrims,” the commissioner said. “Pilgrims shall be provided RFID Tag at the registration centre itself which is mandatory with the pilgrims permit,” the official said.

